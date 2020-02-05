A passenger wearing a mask stands on a balcony on the World Dream after it docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: cruise ship that carried infected mainland China trio forced to return to Hong Kong as dozens of crew claim to feel unwell

  • Health officers board ship to conduct checks on 3,600 passengers and crew
  • World Dream had previously sailed from China to Vietnam in January with three passengers who were later diagnosed with disease
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Cannix Yau , Christy Leung , Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:21pm, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A passenger wearing a mask stands on a balcony on the World Dream after it docked at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.

Christy Leung

Christy Leung

Christy writes about crime and security-related stories for South China Morning Post's city desk.

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang is an award-winning journalist, with her career built on covering business and Hong Kong local news. She has won a number of regional and Hong Kong press awards and was a part-time lecturer on business journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.