Travellers on the Hong Kong side of the Shenzhen Bay port queue for transport into the city. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: mainland Chinese queue to enter Hong Kong before quarantine rules come in
- Long lines at transport interchange of port in neighbouring Shenzhen
- From Saturday, anyone entering Hong Kong from the mainland will be quarantined for 14 days
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
