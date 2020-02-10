Private firms and retailers, including this watch and jewellery shop in Causeway Bay, have been giving away complimentary masks to the public. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: mask giveaways in Hong Kong draw thousands with infection fear gripping city
- Companies step in with free surgical masks for residents, who line up to condemn government’s response
- Administration set to legislate against overcharging and hoarding of the protective coverings
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Private firms and retailers, including this watch and jewellery shop in Causeway Bay, have been giving away complimentary masks to the public. Photo: Robert Ng