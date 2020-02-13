Professor Alvin Lai of City University of Hong Kong explains the relationship between flushing the toilet and the transmission of pathogens on February 13. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong study shows pathogens can hang in air for hours if toilet flushed without closing lid
- Droplets polluted with pathogens can follow air flow and be carried to other rooms in a home
- Running a toilet’s exhaust fan for 15 minutes will remove vast majority of airborne pathogens, study leader says
