Well-protected travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport early on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: hotels offer 1,000 rooms for quarantine, as Hong Kong starts isolating new arrivals

  • At least eight hotels have offered to house people under mandatory orders, industry representative says
  • Meanwhile, a doctors’ group warns that isolating people in their own homes is ‘absolutely not ideal’ and risks infecting the community
Kimmy Chung , Alvin Lum , Lilian Cheng and Danny Mok

Updated: 1:18pm, 19 Mar, 2020

