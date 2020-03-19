Well-protected travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport early on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: hotels offer 1,000 rooms for quarantine, as Hong Kong starts isolating new arrivals
- At least eight hotels have offered to house people under mandatory orders, industry representative says
- Meanwhile, a doctors’ group warns that isolating people in their own homes is ‘absolutely not ideal’ and risks infecting the community
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Well-protected travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport early on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng