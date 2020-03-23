The Tuen Mun Law Courts Building. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: homeless Hongkonger remanded in custody for allegedly evading mandatory quarantine by reporting fake address
- Sing Kin Kung-kai was required to enter a 14-day quarantine upon his arrival in Hong Kong on March 8 via Shenzhen Bay Port
- But he allegedly lied to a government nurse at the control point that he had a fixed place of abode in the city
