The Tuen Mun Law Courts Building. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: homeless Hongkonger remanded in custody for allegedly evading mandatory quarantine by reporting fake address

  • Sing Kin Kung-kai was required to enter a 14-day quarantine upon his arrival in Hong Kong on March 8 via Shenzhen Bay Port
  • But he allegedly lied to a government nurse at the control point that he had a fixed place of abode in the city
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:35pm, 23 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Tuen Mun Law Courts Building. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE