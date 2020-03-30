The convicted man passed through Shenzhen Bay port on March 8, a month after quarantine rules came in for people arriving from north of the border. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong jails homeless man who evaded Covid-19 quarantine rules
- Delivery man becomes first person in the city convicted over the isolation rules
- Judge says 31-year-old’s ‘selfish act might have dealt a blow to the government's anti-contagion efforts and put them to complete waste’
