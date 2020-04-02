Hongkongers brought back from Hubei province head straight from their flight to a government quarantine centre in March. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: four rescue flights from Hubei province cost Hong Kong HK$7.4 million
- The cost works out at an average of HK$15,770 for each of the 469 evacuees aboard
- The city has brought back more than 1,000 residents from the mainland Chinese province since the outbreak began
