Bad dreams, more stress and nowhere to hide: ‘Zoom fatigue’ is making life miserable for Hongkongers working from home
- Hundreds of millions of people around the world are using a host of videoconferencing tools to stay connected
- Having to continually wear the social mask before your own screen can cause anxiety, clinical psychologist says
