Mental health experts warn an overreliance on videoconferencing can leave people more physically and mentally exhausted. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Bad dreams, more stress and nowhere to hide: ‘Zoom fatigue’ is making life miserable for Hongkongers working from home

  • Hundreds of millions of people around the world are using a host of videoconferencing tools to stay connected
  • Having to continually wear the social mask before your own screen can cause anxiety, clinical psychologist says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:46am, 24 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mental health experts warn an overreliance on videoconferencing can leave people more physically and mentally exhausted. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE