The exact mode of transmission of rat hepatitis E virus to humans is unknown at the moment. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong man found to be infected with rat Hepatitis E virus after being admitted to hospital over underlying illnesses
- The patient, who lives on a public housing estate in Aberdeen, was admitted to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment of underlying illnesses
- The source and route of infection could not be determined, health authorities said
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
The exact mode of transmission of rat hepatitis E virus to humans is unknown at the moment. Photo: Sam Tsang.