The exact mode of transmission of rat hepatitis E virus to humans is unknown at the moment. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong man found to be infected with rat Hepatitis E virus after being admitted to hospital over underlying illnesses

  • The patient, who lives on a public housing estate in Aberdeen, was admitted to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment of underlying illnesses
  • The source and route of infection could not be determined, health authorities said
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:59am, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The exact mode of transmission of rat hepatitis E virus to humans is unknown at the moment. Photo: Sam Tsang.
READ FULL ARTICLE