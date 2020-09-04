The samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: Google
Elderly Hongkonger arrested after stealing box of saliva samples from coronavirus collection point to use as an umbrella
- 82-year-old man detained for theft after taking box from collection point at clinic in Tseung Kwan O
- Police finally located package in nearby car park hours after it disappeared
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: Google