The samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: GoogleThe samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: Google
The samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: Google
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Elderly Hongkonger arrested after stealing box of saliva samples from coronavirus collection point to use as an umbrella

  • 82-year-old man detained for theft after taking box from collection point at clinic in Tseung Kwan O
  • Police finally located package in nearby car park hours after it disappeared

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:35am, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: GoogleThe samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: Google
The samples were taken from the Tseung Kwan O Hospital general outpatient clinic. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE