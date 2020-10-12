Hong Kong is expecting strong winds and rain as storm Nangka approaches. Photo: Sam TsangHong Kong is expecting strong winds and rain as storm Nangka approaches. Photo: Sam Tsang
Typhoon warning signal No 3 issued in Hong Kong as storm Nangka edges closer to city

  • The No 1 warning signal has been up since Sunday, with forecasters saying storm has intensified
  • Nangka estimated to be within 520km of Hong Kong at 4pm and expected to move at about 18km/h in direction of Hainan Island

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 5:12pm, 12 Oct, 2020

