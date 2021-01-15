Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam
Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam

Animals

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Researchers discover H5N8 strain of bird flu in Hong Kong for first time

  • Two samples of bird droppings taken from Mai Po nature reserve tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain
  • University professor says the virus might have been brought into Hong Kong through migratory birds

Topic |   Animals
Danny MokElizabeth Cheung
Danny Mok and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:05am, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam
Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE