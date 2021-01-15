Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam
Animals
Researchers discover H5N8 strain of bird flu in Hong Kong for first time
- Two samples of bird droppings taken from Mai Po nature reserve tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain
- University professor says the virus might have been brought into Hong Kong through migratory birds
Topic | Animals
Mai Po is Hong Kong’s largest remaining wetland and recognised for its global importance for sustaining bird migrations. Photo: Nora Tam