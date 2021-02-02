Uniqlo is the first company hit under the new rules for workplace infections. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong fourth wave: officials order coronavirus lockdowns in another three areas
- Latest lockdowns, which started at 7pm and are expected to last for about 12 hours, cover three zones in Sham Shui Po, Yau Ma Tei and Tin Shui Wai
- Uniqlo store in Langham Place mall has been ordered to shut for 14 days and is the first workplace to be affected by tougher rules unveiled on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
