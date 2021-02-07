A mobile testing centre in a section of To Kwa Wan, one of several areas locked down for compulsory Covid-19 screening. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong fourth wave: tougher Covid-19 testing system ‘paves way for softer social-distancing rules after Lunar New Year’, as city faces about 25 new cases
- Health minister says strict Covid-19 strategy of lockdowns, mandatory testing could allow authorities to relax socialising, business curbs after Lunar New Year
- Government aims to launch testing scheme for city’s 200,000-strong construction workforce by end of February
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A mobile testing centre in a section of To Kwa Wan, one of several areas locked down for compulsory Covid-19 screening. Photo: Dickson Lee