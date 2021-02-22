Bottled drinks at a supermarket in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang Bottled drinks at a supermarket in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Bottled drinks at a supermarket in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Refund for returning plastic bottles, levy for drink suppliers mulled in scheme to boost waste recycling in Hong Kong

  • Green groups welcome proposals outlined for a three-month public consultation, but some urge authorities to offer bigger refunds
  • Stores with retail floor areas over 200 square metres may also be asked to provide space for plastic bottle return and rebate redemption services

Ng Kang-chung and Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:01pm, 22 Feb, 2021

