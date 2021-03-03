A man with pre-existing health problems died two days after receiving the Sinovac jab. Photo: Sam Tsang A man with pre-existing health problems died two days after receiving the Sinovac jab. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination scheme should continue despite death of chronically ill man after receiving Sinovac jab, medical experts say, as city confirms 14 new infections

  • Series of no-shows at vaccination centre where Sinovac jab was given to man with underlying health conditions, who later died
  • Vaccine committee to examine circumstances of the death on Wednesday

Kanis Leung and Elizabeth Cheung
Kanis Leung and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:22pm, 3 Mar, 2021

