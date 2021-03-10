Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong union leader ‘very happy’ after getting Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine

  • Tam Kin-chiu says painless 10-second procedure gave him sense of fulfilling ‘social responsibility to get vaccinated’
  • Vice-chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions had no concerns about possible side effects

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:26pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE