Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong union leader ‘very happy’ after getting Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine
- Tam Kin-chiu says painless 10-second procedure gave him sense of fulfilling ‘social responsibility to get vaccinated’
- Vice-chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions had no concerns about possible side effects
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Tam Kin-chiu shows his Covid-19 vaccination record after getting the Sinovac jab at a clinic in Tuen Mun. Photo: Edmond So