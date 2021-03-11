New, more specific guidelines are on the way detailing groups who should not take a jab amid the government’s mass vaccination roll-out. Photo: AP New, more specific guidelines are on the way detailing groups who should not take a jab amid the government’s mass vaccination roll-out. Photo: AP
New, more specific guidelines are on the way detailing groups who should not take a jab amid the government’s mass vaccination roll-out. Photo: AP
Hong Kong to issue fresh coronavirus vaccine guidelines amid concerns over side effects; city expecting more than 20 new cases

  • News of the more detailed recommendations welcomed by doctors who have seen wary patients push off appointments
  • But one expert says new guidelines largely a response to public fear, and that most elderly and those with chronic conditions remain ‘suitable to take the jab’

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 2:13pm, 11 Mar, 2021

