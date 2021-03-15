Several buildings near the gym at the centre of the city’s latest Covid-19 outbreak were under lockdown into Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Several buildings near the gym at the centre of the city’s latest Covid-19 outbreak were under lockdown into Monday morning. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong in line for about 30 new cases; health expert issues testing plea for city’s gym staff

  • Those with symptoms must not wait for fortnightly compulsory screening, respiratory specialist urges gym workers
  • Ursus Fitness outbreak is still under control but next two weeks are crucial, Leung Chi-chiu says

Rachel Yeo and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:34pm, 15 Mar, 2021

