Hong Kong experienced its hottest March on record last month, according to the city’s Observatory. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong experiences hottest March on record, Observatory says
- New data shows the mean maximum temperature last month was 24.8 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record for March set in 1960
- The city also received just 3.5mm of rain last month, a mere 5 per cent of the norm, making it the fourth-driest March since record-keeping began 1885
