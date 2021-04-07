Hong Kong experienced its hottest March on record last month, according to the city’s Observatory. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong experienced its hottest March on record last month, according to the city’s Observatory. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong experienced its hottest March on record last month, according to the city’s Observatory. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong experiences hottest March on record, Observatory says

  • New data shows the mean maximum temperature last month was 24.8 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record for March set in 1960
  • The city also received just 3.5mm of rain last month, a mere 5 per cent of the norm, making it the fourth-driest March since record-keeping began 1885

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 7:51pm, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong experienced its hottest March on record last month, according to the city’s Observatory. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong experienced its hottest March on record last month, according to the city’s Observatory. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong experienced its hottest March on record last month, according to the city’s Observatory. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE