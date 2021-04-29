A Covid-19 variant carried by a domestic worker who quarantined at the Ramada Hong Kong Harbour View was originally thought to have been acquired from a family staying across the hall. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: genome analysis ‘rules out’ Hong Kong domestic worker getting variant from family at quarantine hotel
- Further tests run at PolyU show 38-year-old was carrying the South African variant known as B.1.351 rather than the British version carried by two people staying opposite her room
- Separately, with eight new virus cases expected on Thursday, a Hong Kong pandemic adviser has said recovered coronavirus patients need only one vaccine jab
