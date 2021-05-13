Hong Kong residents queue up for vaccinations at the city’s Central Library. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expects sixth straight day without untraceable local infection as first claims made on vaccine indemnity fund
- A medical source said the city would record just three cases on Thursday, two imported and one linked to a previously established cluster
- Eleven residents, meanwhile, are seeking payments based on claims of adverse reactions to jabs
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
