Syed Mohamed Rizvi, an engineer from Dubai, at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s first local patient with mutated strain granted bail while awaiting trial for alleged lies to health officials
- Syed Mohamed Rizvi was released on HK$30,000 bail and HK$10,000 surety on the condition he stay in Hong Kong, surrender all travel documents and report to police three times a week
- He and his 31-year-old friend will return to Kowloon City Court on May 31
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
