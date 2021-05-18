Syed Mohamed Rizvi, an engineer from Dubai, at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee Syed Mohamed Rizvi, an engineer from Dubai, at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Syed Mohamed Rizvi, an engineer from Dubai, at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s first local patient with mutated strain granted bail while awaiting trial for alleged lies to health officials

  • Syed Mohamed Rizvi was released on HK$30,000 bail and HK$10,000 surety on the condition he stay in Hong Kong, surrender all travel documents and report to police three times a week
  • He and his 31-year-old friend will return to Kowloon City Court on May 31

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:28pm, 18 May, 2021

