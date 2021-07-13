WWF-Hong Kong says that although the Boston lobster is not threatened with extinction, its harvesting ground overlaps with the habitat of the North Atlantic right whale. Photo: Getty Images
Eating Boston lobster in Hong Kong could hasten demise of North Atlantic whale species
- The lobster is harvested using traps that are also entangling the North Atlantic right whale, WWF-Hong Kong says
- Fewer than 250 mature North Atlantic right whales remain in existence, green group notes
