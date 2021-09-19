Sean Barry sits among the 288 pieces of plastic he collected for recycling during his 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: Sean Barry Sean Barry sits among the 288 pieces of plastic he collected for recycling during his 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: Sean Barry
Sean Barry sits among the 288 pieces of plastic he collected for recycling during his 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: Sean Barry
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Plastic trash piling up: Hong Kong green groups want quarantine hotels to stop using throwaway food containers, cutlery

  • Hotels have safety guidelines, but are not compelled to collect disposable items for recycling
  • Some quarantined guests amass hundreds of plastic boxes, cutlery to recycle after checking out

Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:57pm, 19 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sean Barry sits among the 288 pieces of plastic he collected for recycling during his 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: Sean Barry Sean Barry sits among the 288 pieces of plastic he collected for recycling during his 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: Sean Barry
Sean Barry sits among the 288 pieces of plastic he collected for recycling during his 21-day quarantine in Hong Kong. Photo: Sean Barry
READ FULL ARTICLE