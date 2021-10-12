The Hong Kong Observatory is likely to raise the No 8 typhoon signal by late afternoon as Tropical Cyclone Kompasu bears down on the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Observatory to raise No 8 typhoon signal between 4pm and 6pm, school classes cancelled as Tropical Cyclone Kompasu nears
- The typhoon, the second in just four days, was about 560km from the city as of noon
- Tropical Storm Lionrock only days ago became the first typhoon of the year to lead to a No 8 alert
Topic | Hong Kong weather
The Hong Kong Observatory is likely to raise the No 8 typhoon signal by late afternoon as Tropical Cyclone Kompasu bears down on the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen