Hong Kong experienced a sudden drop in temperature from Sunday to Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong records lowest temperature of autumn 2021 so far as Observatory raises strong monsoon signal
- Temperature plummets to 18.1 degrees Celsius, lowest since March and coming straight after weekend heatwave with highs of 29 degrees
- Hong Kong Observatory issues strong monsoon signal on Monday morning, forecasting mean wind speeds in excess of 40km/h
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong experienced a sudden drop in temperature from Sunday to Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng