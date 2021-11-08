Hong Kong experienced a sudden drop in temperature from Sunday to Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong experienced a sudden drop in temperature from Sunday to Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong records lowest temperature of autumn 2021 so far as Observatory raises strong monsoon signal

  • Temperature plummets to 18.1 degrees Celsius, lowest since March and coming straight after weekend heatwave with highs of 29 degrees
  • Hong Kong Observatory issues strong monsoon signal on Monday morning, forecasting mean wind speeds in excess of 40km/h

Fiona Sun
Updated: 1:13pm, 8 Nov, 2021

