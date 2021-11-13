The Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports third case of ‘Delta Plus’ variant with hotel guest suspected of infecting man in adjacent room
- Health experts carry out investigation at Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, where two patients had been undergoing quarantine on same floor
- Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung said one of the men liked exercising and used step machine every day, during which he exhaled large volume of virus
