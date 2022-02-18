Chilly weather and scattered showers are expected as a cold front sweeps across the coast of Guangdong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong bracing for chilly weather as cold front sweeps across coast of Guangdong
- A strong easterly airstream combined with an intense winter monsoon will bring cold weather from Saturday to the middle of next week, the Observatory says
- Temperatures are expected to dip below 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday, with rain also expected
Topic | Hong Kong weather
