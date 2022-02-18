Chilly weather and scattered showers are expected as a cold front sweeps across the coast of Guangdong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chilly weather and scattered showers are expected as a cold front sweeps across the coast of Guangdong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong bracing for chilly weather as cold front sweeps across coast of Guangdong

  • A strong easterly airstream combined with an intense winter monsoon will bring cold weather from Saturday to the middle of next week, the Observatory says
  • Temperatures are expected to dip below 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday, with rain also expected

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:53am, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chilly weather and scattered showers are expected as a cold front sweeps across the coast of Guangdong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chilly weather and scattered showers are expected as a cold front sweeps across the coast of Guangdong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE