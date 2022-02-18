Hong Kong’s ‘anti-epidemic taxi’ fleet began operations on Friday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: bookings pour in for new ‘anti-epidemic taxi’ fleet, but drivers say they are already facing discrimination

  • Participating drivers are paid about HK$3,000 a day to ferry coronavirus patients who have not been admitted to hospital to and from clinics
  • But some say they are already getting ‘strange’ looks from others, and discriminatory treatment at gas stations

Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:27pm, 18 Feb, 2022

