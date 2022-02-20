Parents and their children queue outside a coronavirus vaccination centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Parents and their children queue outside a coronavirus vaccination centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: three-quarters of Hong Kong parents unwilling to allow young children to receive Covid-19 vaccine, survey finds

  • Society of Hospital Pharmacists survey finds 80 per cent of vaccine-hesitant parents of young children concerned about possible side effects, death
  • Parents need to vaccinate children immediately to prevent risk of ‘long Covid’, warns medical professional

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 7:31pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Parents and their children queue outside a coronavirus vaccination centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Parents and their children queue outside a coronavirus vaccination centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE