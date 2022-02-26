Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan to work from home after helper at official residence tests positive for Covid-19
- Helper at the financial secretary’s residence test preliminarily-positive, while swab tests on Chan, his family members and other workers returned negative results
- Spokesman says helper, who last worked on Wednesday, was mainly responsible for daily household services and Chan and his family were not close contacts
