Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong finance chief Paul Chan to work from home after helper at official residence tests positive for Covid-19

  • Helper at the financial secretary’s residence test preliminarily-positive, while swab tests on Chan, his family members and other workers returned negative results
  • Spokesman says helper, who last worked on Wednesday, was mainly responsible for daily household services and Chan and his family were not close contacts

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:35am, 26 Feb, 2022

