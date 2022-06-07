The amber warning was issued twice on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Observatory issues amber rainstorm warning for second time on Tuesday, warns of serious flooding in Southern district
- More than 70mm of hourly rainfall has fallen or is expected in Southern district, and residents should take necessary precautions to avoid possible flood damage
- Amber warning was issued at 7.35pm, meaning heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, and was cancelled at 8.45pm
