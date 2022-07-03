The No 3 typhoon warning signal would be cancelled or lowered at 2pm on Sunday at the earliest as local winds brought by Chaba stabilised, the Hong Kong Observatory said on Sunday. But the forecaster – which earlier said the No 3 signal would remain in force until noon at least – warned Typhoon Chaba would still bring occasional squally showers to the city despite the storm having moved inland and weakened gradually. “In the past couple of hours, local winds are moderating slightly. Depending on the degree of weakening of local winds, the Observatory will consider issuing the standby signal No 1 or cancelling all tropical cyclone warning signals between 2pm and 6pm,” the Observatory said. Hong Kong rescuers to search into night for 27 crew after ship snaps in 2 “Seas remain rough with swells. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the shoreline and not to engage in water sports.” The Social Welfare Department also advised members of the public not to take their children or family members to centres providing after-school care programmes or elderly services. Th No 8 warning signal was lowered to No 3 on Saturday afternoon. Amid the unstable weather on Saturday, “Fujing001”, a mainland China-registered engineering vessel, snapped in two after being pummelled by strong waves off the city’s coast, with the status of 27 of its 30-strong crew unclear. Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service, which pulled three seamen to safety on Saturday, is continuing with its rescue mission.