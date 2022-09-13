The Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre will be turned into a quarantine facility for close contacts of monkeypox patients. Photo: Handout.
The Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre will be turned into a quarantine facility for close contacts of monkeypox patients. Photo: Handout.
Outdoor recreation centre in Hong Kong to be converted into monkeypox quarantine facility

  • Health officials say Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre to be repurposed into quarantine facility for close contacts of monkeypox patients from Tuesday
  • Move part of government response measures triggered after city confirmed first monkeypox patient last week

Danny Mok
Updated: 12:51am, 13 Sep, 2022

