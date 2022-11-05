Three members from the Hong Kong delegation to COP27 (from left) Thierry Leung, Blair Ho and Kwok Hiu-chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Three members from the Hong Kong delegation to COP27 (from left) Thierry Leung, Blair Ho and Kwok Hiu-chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

COP27: Hong Kong sends youthful delegation led by green activist, 23, underscoring need for young people’s voices to be heard

  • Blair Ho’s team, mostly in their 20s and 30s, want to empower others and pass on passion for environmental activism
  • Veteran advocate Chong Chan-yau will skip COP27, pleased to see city’s youth move to the fore

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Three members from the Hong Kong delegation to COP27 (from left) Thierry Leung, Blair Ho and Kwok Hiu-chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Three members from the Hong Kong delegation to COP27 (from left) Thierry Leung, Blair Ho and Kwok Hiu-chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE