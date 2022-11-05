Three members from the Hong Kong delegation to COP27 (from left) Thierry Leung, Blair Ho and Kwok Hiu-chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
COP27: Hong Kong sends youthful delegation led by green activist, 23, underscoring need for young people’s voices to be heard
- Blair Ho’s team, mostly in their 20s and 30s, want to empower others and pass on passion for environmental activism
- Veteran advocate Chong Chan-yau will skip COP27, pleased to see city’s youth move to the fore
Three members from the Hong Kong delegation to COP27 (from left) Thierry Leung, Blair Ho and Kwok Hiu-chung. Photo: Xiaomei Chen