Ampd Energy’s CEO Brandon Ng with an AMPD Enertainer, which has been nominated for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong company shortlisted for Prince William’s £1 million Earthshot Prize for system that powers construction sites
- Ampd Energy founder says he is delighted, humbled and grateful about his company being one of 15 finalists
- A mainland Chinese research team also made the cut for its technique for turning deserts into arable land
