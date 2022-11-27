Warm weather will remain until Tuesday, before mercury dips to as low as 15 degrees from Wednesday, according to the Observatory. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong temperatures could drop to 10 degrees Celsius this week as cold front nears
- Warm weather to remain until Tuesday, before mercury dips to as low as 15 degrees from Wednesday, according to Observatory
- Temperatures ranging between 13 and 17 degrees expected later in the week under influence of intense northeast monsoon
