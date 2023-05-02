Hong Kong conservation officers on Sunday capture a crocodile spotted at a village in the New Territories. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong conservation officers on Sunday capture a crocodile spotted at a village in the New Territories. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Been a while, crocodile. What you need to know about rare reptile sightings in Hong Kong

  • Discovery of four-year-old female Siamese crocodile in Hong Kong’s New Territories over the weekend has captured residents’ curiosity
  • Crocodiles are not native to Hong Kong, but city has still had some sightings of the reptiles over past two decades

Jess Ma
Ezra Cheung and Jess Ma

Updated: 10:32am, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong conservation officers on Sunday capture a crocodile spotted at a village in the New Territories. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong conservation officers on Sunday capture a crocodile spotted at a village in the New Territories. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE