Hong Kong conservation officers on Sunday capture a crocodile spotted at a village in the New Territories. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
Been a while, crocodile. What you need to know about rare reptile sightings in Hong Kong
- Discovery of four-year-old female Siamese crocodile in Hong Kong’s New Territories over the weekend has captured residents’ curiosity
- Crocodiles are not native to Hong Kong, but city has still had some sightings of the reptiles over past two decades
