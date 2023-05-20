Critics of the proposed law say bird feed will not attract other wild animals such as boars. Photo: Elson Li
Critics of the proposed law say bird feed will not attract other wild animals such as boars. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s proposed ban on pigeon feeding and HK$100,000 fine ruffle feathers

  • Critics say new law being presented in Legco is disproportionate to act, point out enforcement issues and effectiveness
  • Authorities say bird-feeding is a ‘public health issue’ and will attract other wild animals

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Critics of the proposed law say bird feed will not attract other wild animals such as boars. Photo: Elson Li
Critics of the proposed law say bird feed will not attract other wild animals such as boars. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE