Critics of the proposed law say bird feed will not attract other wild animals such as boars. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s proposed ban on pigeon feeding and HK$100,000 fine ruffle feathers
- Critics say new law being presented in Legco is disproportionate to act, point out enforcement issues and effectiveness
- Authorities say bird-feeding is a ‘public health issue’ and will attract other wild animals
