Experts warn wild boar sightings and nuisance reports in urban areas have not reduced significantly. Photo: Jelly Tse
Is Hong Kong’s wild boar policy working? Authorities killed 1 every day this year, experts warn of ‘cruel and ineffective’ measures
- Insignificant decrease in nuisance reports and sightings of animal shows current policy fails to control wild boar population, experts say
- Authorities euthanised 135 wild boars between January 5 and May 17 this year
