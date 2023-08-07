Tanks of contaminated waste water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Reuters
Fukushima row: Japan ‘dumping trash on neighbours’ doorsteps’ with discharge plan, Hong Kong minister says
- Environment minister Tse Chin-wan issues warning as Japanese media report dumping of waste water could start ‘between late August and early September’
- Tokyo’s decision to press ahead with plan would leave Hong Kong no choice but to implement ban on seafood products from 10 Japanese prefectures, Tse adds
Tanks of contaminated waste water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Reuters