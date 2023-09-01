The storm, which was named after the Thai word for mangosteen fruit, struck the city on September 17, 2018, and is considered one of the most powerful since records began in 1946.

The storm resulted in serious flooding locations such as Heng Fa Chuen and Shek O in the eastern and southern quarters of Hong Kong Island. Authorities were also forced to evacuate residents from Lei Yue Mun in southeast Kowloon

During the day, a tide with a height of up to 3.88 metres (12.7 feet) was seen in Quarry Bay, only 3km from Heng Fa Chuen.

Typhoon Mangkhut caused serious flooding in Heng Fa Chuen when it struck in 2018. Photo: Winson Wong

The passage of Mangkhut left at least 458 people injured and resulted in a record-breaking number of fallen trees at more than 60,000. Some major roads and public transport routes were heavily congested or suspended the following day amid clean-up efforts.

Advertisement

The storm also left insurance companies in Hong Kong with a hefty bill totalling HK$3.1 billion (US$397 million).

Then security minister John Lee Ka-chiu , who currently serves as Hong Kong’s leader, at the time described the damage as “serious and extensive”.

In the aftermath, authorities announced a shake-up of typhoon guidelines for workplace commuters to prevent a repeat of the travel chaos that followed the storm.

Residents were told to wait two hours after a storm subsided, instead of attempting to travel immediately after an all-clear was given.

Typhoon Hato

Hato, the Japanese word for pigeon, triggered a No 10 signal on August 23, 2017. The first such warning since 2012, the storm forced airlines to cancel at least 480 flights travelling to and from Hong Kong International Airport

Advertisement

Packing gusts of more than 193km/h (119mph), Hato surpassed the preceding No 10 storm, Typhoon Vicente, in terms of strength.

Sea swells measuring up to 3.85 metres in height promoted the evacuation of dozens from Tai O fishing village.

Advertisement

The storm also knocked down a 150-year-old Chinese banyan on Tsim Sha Tsui’s Park Lane shopping boulevard, one of nearly 700 trees felled as Hato passed the city.

Macau faired even worse during the storm, which triggered a power blackout for hours and left five people dead.

Police officers wade through the flooded fishing village of Tai O as Typhoon Hato rages. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Typhoon Vicente

The No 10 typhoon was the first such storm since 1999, resulting in at least 138 people being injured and about 266 residents admitted to 24 temporary shelters when it struck on July 24, 2012.

Advertisement

Vicente features wind speeds of 130km/h and knocked down 1,400 trees, as well as leading to seven reports of flooding and landslides.

The storm also forced some commuters to spend the night at East Rail stations after falling trees damaged overhead cables near Tai Po, the first time such an incident had ever been recorded.

05:16 The history of deadly Hong Kong typhoons that caused widespread devastation The history of deadly Hong Kong typhoons that caused widespread devastation

Typhoon York

The most powerful storm to encroach upon Hong Kong since 1983, the typhoon caused the deaths of two men and left more than 500 people injured on September 16, 1999.

Advertisement

York also shattered more than 400 panes of glass in Wan Chai as it assailed locations such as the Revenue Tower and Immigration Tower, while a nearby crane toppled 30 storeys from a building on Jaffe Road.

The Observatory issued a No 10 signal that remained in place for 11 hours, the longest period since records began in 1946. The storm had also caused billions of dollars in economic losses by the time an all-clear went out.

A worker attempts to repair a window in the aftermath of Typhoon York. Photo: SCMP

Typhoon Wanda

Super Typhoon Wanda barrelled towards Hong Kong on August 27, 1962, and is considered the most powerful storm to strike the city since the end of World War II

The typhoon is also the deadliest on record after it caused 183 deaths and 388 injuries, as well as resulting in 108 missing persons and leaving another 72,000 homeless.

The day of the storm saw heavy rainfall and resulted in about 1.5 billion gallons of water pouring into local reservoirs in less than 48 hours.

Wanda is a three-time unbeaten record holder with a 60-minute average wind speed of 133km/h, a gust wind speed of 259km/h and a low instantaneous sea-level pressure of 953.2 hectopascals.