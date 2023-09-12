Hong Kong’s leader has pledged to ensure authorities inspect a luxury housing estate and take action against occupants responsible for unauthorised building works, after the government found illegal structures on the premises following a landslide triggered by record rainfall last week.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday also said the top priority of the government was to stabilise the slope to ensure safety following the discovery of illegal structures in at least two houses at Redhill Peninsula in Tai Tam.

Workers at the three houses on the estate which were damaged by a landslide triggered by record rainfall. Photo: May Tse

“I think the landslide at Redhill Peninsula has already shown us that part of the estate carries risks, so relevant departments will target the estate for inspections,” he said ahead of a weekly meeting of the Executive Council, the city’s key decision-making body.