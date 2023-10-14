South China Morning Post
Children bundle up in Central last winter. A strong northeast monsoon will reach the coast of Guangdong later on Sunday, and it will be windy throughout the region over the next few days, the Observatory has said. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s temperature to drop as low as 22 degrees Celsius next week

  • Cold front expected to reach southern China in latter part of next week, Observatory says
  • Bright periods expected on Sunday, with mercury to range between 25 and 29 degrees
Fiona Sun
Hong Kong residents can expect cooler weather next week with the temperature set to drop to as low as 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit), according to the Observatory.

“A cold front is expected to reach southern China in the latter part of next week,” the forecaster on Saturday said. “Temperatures will fall over the region.”

According to the Observatory’s latest nine-day forecast, the mercury is forecast to drop to as low as 22 degrees next Saturday with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees.

A strong northeast monsoon would reach the coast of Guangdong later on Sunday, and it would be windy throughout the region over the next few days, it said.

People walk through Central in January last year. The coming few days are forecast to be windy with a few rain patches. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

A broad low pressure trough would bring unsettled weather to the central and northern parts of the South China Sea, with associated rainbands to cover the coast of Guangdong, it added.

Bright periods were expected on Sunday, with the temperature ranging between 25 and 29 degrees, while the following few days are forecast to be windy with a few rain patches.

Hong Kong had its hottest summer yet this year. The city recorded an average temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius in August, the highest since records began almost 140 years ago.

Post