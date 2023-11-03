Hong Kong police arrest 2 in raids on beauty clinics after 5 customers develop bacterial infection following fat removal injections
- Centre for Health Protection and the force investigate Gals Glam Beauty after women develop rash, induration and abscess following injections
- Police arrest 27-year-old and 36-year-old in series of raids; authorities have not ruled out possibility of unlicensed medical practice
Hong Kong police have arrested two women in a series of raids on several branches of a beauty clinic suspected of being an unlicensed medical practice, after five customers developed a bacterial infection following a fat removal treatment.
The force and Centre for Health Protection launched a joint investigation into Gals Glam Beauty following reports of adverse reactions among the five women, aged between 26 and 53, after they received injections claiming to have slimming effects.
Authorities on Thursday said they had not ruled out the possibility of unlicensed medical practice and issued a warning urging those who had received the treatment at the Lai Chi Kok branches, located inside the Hop Hing Industrial Building and Alexandra Industrial Building, and developed symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.
A centre spokesman on Thursday said the treatment involved four to five injections and the women had developed a rash, induration and abscess, a day to a few weeks after the procedure.
All five women, who got the injections between June and August, sought medical treatment. Two have been hospitalised, while one has been discharged. All patients are in stable condition.
Samples confirmed the presence of Mycobacterium abscessus, a type of bacteria commonly found in water, soil and dust, which can contaminate medications and medical devices, according to the centre.
The bacterial infection is typically caused by injections with contaminated substances, or through invasive medical procedures that use unclean equipment or material, according to a spokesman for the Department of Health.
Infected skin is usually red, warm, tender, swollen, or painful. Infected areas can also develop purulent discharge or induration.
The joint investigation into the premises aims to determine the qualifications of staff who administered the injections and whether unregistered pharmaceutical products or unlicensed medical practices were involved.
Authorities also inspected Gals Glam Beauty’s two other branches – one in Wing Hong Centre on Wing Hong Street, and another at I Do Centre on Nathan Road in Prince Edward.
During the raid at the Lai Chi Kok clinics on Thursday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of unregistered pharmaceutical products for the purpose of sale or distribution and illegal possession of part I poisons, a police spokesman said.
A day earlier, a 27-year-old woman at the Prince Edward branch was also arrested on suspicion of committing the same offences.
The 36-year-old was detained while the 27-year-old was released on bail and must report back in February.
Health authorities have urged those seeking beauty treatments to ensure they are carried out by doctors who have relevant professional qualifications and are registered with the Medical Council.
They have also set up a hotline for people who have received injections at the affected premises and other related inquiries. The hotline operates from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5.30pm. It will also be in service on Saturday and Sunday this week from 9am to 1pm.