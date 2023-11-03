Hong Kong police have arrested two women in a series of raids on several branches of a beauty clinic suspected of being an unlicensed medical practice, after five customers developed a bacterial infection following a fat removal treatment.

The force and Centre for Health Protection launched a joint investigation into Gals Glam Beauty following reports of adverse reactions among the five women, aged between 26 and 53, after they received injections claiming to have slimming effects.

Authorities on Thursday said they had not ruled out the possibility of unlicensed medical practice and issued a warning urging those who had received the treatment at the Lai Chi Kok branches, located inside the Hop Hing Industrial Building and Alexandra Industrial Building, and developed symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.

Police and the Centre for Health Protection launched a joint investigation into Gals Glam Beauty following reports of adverse reactions among customers. Photo: Faceboook/@galsglam.beauty

A centre spokesman on Thursday said the treatment involved four to five injections and the women had developed a rash, induration and abscess, a day to a few weeks after the procedure.