Authorities will discuss how Hong Kong can tackle the global environmental crisis at this year’s UN climate change summit, a city official has said.

Commissioner for Climate Change Wong Chuen-fai on Monday said the city’s return to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) after years of absence would bring in innovations and new concepts to better deal with environmental issues. Further details about the Hong Kong delegation will be announced soon.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for Hong Kong to talk about how the city is tackling climate change, such as green finance,” Wong said following a conference on sustainability hosted by the Chinachem Group.

“Our participation has two purposes. The first is to understand the latest developments during the COP discussions. The second is to talk about Hong Kong’s contribution, including measures and efforts made to tackle climate change.”

Commissioner for Climate Change of the Environment and Ecology Bureau Wong Chuen-fai says taking part in COP28 will be an “excellent opportunity” for Hong Kong. Photo: Handout

The conference, to take place in Dubai from November 30 until December 12, aims to assess progress of global efforts to combat climate change.