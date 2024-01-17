“Whether the garbage is collected separately from each resident or gathered in huge bags prepaid by the property management office, it will affect our workflow or even increase our working hours and costs,” he told a radio programme.

Hong Kong Property Services Alliance chairman Mickey Yan Wai-kiu on Wednesday said the property management office of every residential building or the owners’ association must have a clear framework for garbage collection after the implementation of the scheme on April 1.

Many Hong Kong residential estates and buildings have not yet determined how to handle potential illegal dumping under an impending waste-charging scheme, a leading property management representative has said, voicing concerns that it may lead to additional expenses and increased working hours for cleaners.

“Many buildings have not decided how they want to do it or have not actually understood the issue of responsibility. After we received guidelines [from the government], people began the discussions.”

Designated bags for the waste-charging scheme, which will take effect on April 1. Photo: Eugene Lee

Yan, who owns Li Hing Environmental Services Company, one of the biggest property management firms in the city, said it had carried out a trial in a public estate and found that the scheme had resulted in a 20 per cent increase in cleaners’ working hours.

From April 1, residents will be required to dispose of their rubbish in prepaid bags that will cost 11 HK cents (1 US cent) per litre. Those who fail to follow the rules could face a HK$1,500 fixed-penalty ticket. Serious offences can lead to a HK$25,000 fine and six months’ jail, with subsequent breaches resulting in a HK$50,000 fine and six months in prison.

The scheme, first proposed 20 years ago, was supposed to take effect by the end of last year, but authorities postponed it, citing the need for additional time to figure out the logistics.

Debates over whether property management offices should bear the costs of the prepaid bags if residents fail to follow the rules have resurfaced recently.

The Environmental Protection Department earlier said property management companies would not be banned from using extra large prepaid bags to collect the rubbish from their residents, but it would not exempt households from the legal responsibility of using designated bags when disposing of waste.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan on Tuesday said on his blog that in cases where residents failed to use the prepaid bags, property management companies would need to wrap the waste in the bags before handing them over to collectors, but this did not mean people could can throw away their garbage freely.

Yan said companies or residential buildings had no choice but to clean up after irresponsible residents under the scheme.

“It is illegal for our frontline workers to collect garbage that is not wrapped in prepaid bags,” he said.

“Thus, property management companies or the owners’ associations will need to place the garbage in prepaid bags themselves. If they don’t do this, the garbage can’t be taken to the garbage trucks or the trucks will refuse to take it.”

He said some residential buildings would prepare some prepaid bags for the cleaners or use an extra large prepaid bag to wrap all the trash on each floor.

“Take us for an example, when we see garbage without the prepaid bags, we will notify the property management office, who can report to the Environmental Protection Department,” he said.

“We may also directly call the department so that it can dispatch officers to investigate the issue.”

Greeners Action’s senior public affairs officer Beatrice Siu Wing-yin disagreed that the property management office should simply wrap the garbage from all residents in an extra large bag to avoid being penalised, saying this would go against the “polluter pays” principle.

“Under this situation, property management companies may simply collect a fixed expense from all the residents for the prepaid bags,” she said on the same radio show. “It is unfair to those who have reduced their waste.”

She said residential buildings should regularly put up notices stating the number of prepaid bags that they had to use to collect illegal waste to improve awareness.

Siu added that the extra-large bags could only be bought through government-designated channels and that authorities should closely monitor the number of bags purchased by each residential building to analyse whether serious violations had occurred or illegal dumping sites had emerged.

Wan Chai district councillor Peggy Lee Pik-yee said she had received many inquiries from people who were confused about the scheme, adding that it was “unreasonable” to ask the property management offices to pay extra for the irresponsible behaviour of residents.

She also expressed concerns that asking residents to report violations might damage relationships between neighbours, urging the government to strengthen monitoring and law enforcement actions instead.