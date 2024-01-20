Hong Kong braces for cooler weather at 8 degrees Celsius early next week
- Mercury on Saturday reaches 18 to 25 degrees, but Observatory says conditions will become ‘appreciably cooler’ on Sunday morning for annual marathon
- Temperatures to reach as low as 8 degrees in urban areas next week, with New Territories set for ‘very cold’ weather
The mercury stood between 18 and 25 degrees on Saturday, but the Observatory said conditions would become “appreciably cooler” the following morning before hitting a minimum of 11 degrees on Monday.
Temperatures would reach as low as 8 degrees in urban areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, while residents in the New Territories should expect “very cold” weather, the forecaster said.
Hong Kong to log fewer cold days in coming years due to global warming: experts
“Under the influence of an intense winter monsoon and upper-air disturbances, the weather will become cold further over southern China early to midweek next week,” the Observatory on Saturday said.
“It will be windy with a few rain patches. The weather will be very cold over Guangdong.”
Hong Kong hosts its annual marathon on Sunday, with the mercury expected to range between 15 and 21 degrees. An expert earlier told the Post that the cooler weather would provide ideal conditions for runners.
The forecaster said cool and rainy weather, accompanied by thunderstorms, would persist in the latter part of next week.
Minimum temperatures are set to rise gradually from 11 degrees on Thursday next week through to 17 degrees by Saturday.