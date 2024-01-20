Hong Kong braces for cooler weather at 8 degrees Celsius early next week

This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Hongkongers should savour the warm winter weather as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 8 degrees Celsius (46 Fahrenheit) early next week.

The mercury stood between 18 and 25 degrees on Saturday, but the Observatory said conditions would become “appreciably cooler” the following morning before hitting a minimum of 11 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures would reach as low as 8 degrees in urban areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, while residents in the New Territories should expect “very cold” weather, the forecaster said.

“Under the influence of an intense winter monsoon and upper-air disturbances, the weather will become cold further over southern China early to midweek next week,” the Observatory on Saturday said.